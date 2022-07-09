Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

