Gleason Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

