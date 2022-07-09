Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

