Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,830 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

