DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

