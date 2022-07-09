Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,008 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.76% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

