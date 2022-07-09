Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,810 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,810 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.