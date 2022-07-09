Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.