Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,699 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

