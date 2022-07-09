Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

