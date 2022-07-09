Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,242 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $53.22 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

