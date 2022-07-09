Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $182.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

