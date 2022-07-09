Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,495 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

