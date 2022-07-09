Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

