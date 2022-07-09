Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,352 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,352 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of OPKO Health worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 286,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,729,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $2.81 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.