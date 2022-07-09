Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

