Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,054 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Capital Southwest worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CSWC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $472.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

