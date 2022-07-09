Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Position Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

