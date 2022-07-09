Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,938 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of NorthWestern worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 362,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.84 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.