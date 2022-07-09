Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 331,978 shares of company stock worth $2,153,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

