Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

