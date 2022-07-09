Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

