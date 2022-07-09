Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

