Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,577 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

