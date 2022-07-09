Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 984,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,777,389.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.