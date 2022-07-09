Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $918.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

