BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

