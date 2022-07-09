Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

