First Merchants Corp Buys New Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.95 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.