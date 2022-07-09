Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 319 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.40.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

