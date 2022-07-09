BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,491 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.