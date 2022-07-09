Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $215,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 394.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

