First Merchants Corp Invests $224,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,243,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

