Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

