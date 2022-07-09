Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,090 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 148,780 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 993.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of AXSM opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.