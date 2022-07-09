Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Position Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTLK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.