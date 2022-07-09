Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $3,572,327. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

