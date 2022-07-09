Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

