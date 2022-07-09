First Merchants Corp Has $300,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 10,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

