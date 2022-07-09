Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,729 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.04% of Murphy USA worth $50,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.40 and a 12 month high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

