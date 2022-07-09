Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,850 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.85% of Virtu Financial worth $56,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,799,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 351,294 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

