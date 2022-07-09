Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 334.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

HIG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.