Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 58,522 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of FOX worth $36,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

FOX stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

