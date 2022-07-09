Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 177,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $372.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

