Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in GSK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

