Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

