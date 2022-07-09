KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $46.41 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.