Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 20,942 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $57,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.32 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

