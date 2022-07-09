Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,718 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

OTIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

