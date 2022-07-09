Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $257,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $11,089,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.34 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

